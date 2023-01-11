Brooke said that Scherri-Lee had ‘just filmed her last cross’ Nine

'I'm so nervous, I don't think I can do it. I'm shaking, I can't do it,' Scherri-Lee said live on air.

The Today hosts were cheering the presenter on as Brooke said, “go go come on Scherri you can do it”, and Alex Cullen added, “we are not leaving until you do it”.

Although the camera stayed on Scherri-Lee with the hopes that she would pluck up the courage to jump, she said, “I can't do it... I'm climbing down”.

After Scherri-Lee left the platform and climbed back down to the ground, Brooke jokingly said that she was fired from her role.

Brooke says, “'I'd like to take this opportunity to say it has been great working with you Scherri-Lee Biggs.”

“'She has taken some time off to spend with her family. I don't think she is going to be with us tomorrow because she didn't rise to the occasion.”

Co-host Alex then added, “That was her last cross and she left on a blow note”.