Brooke and Allison both tested positive to COVID, Karl revealed. Nine

"Sarah is in for Ally after testing positive for COVID-19," Karl said on Tuesday morning's show.

"Brooke has also come down with COVID-19. Both are in isolation and we will see them sometime next week."

Sarah Abo is now currently filling in for Ally, while Weekend Today's Richard Wilkins will be taking on Brooke's entertainment news as she recovers.

Meanwhile, Karl had a theory as to why he's managed to dodge the highly-transmissible virus as it continues to take down his colleagues.

Karl had a theory on why he didn't get sick. Nine

"Interestingly, those of us who are elite athletes... are fine," Karl, who contracted COVID at the end of last year, joked.

A representative for Nine confirmed that both Brooke and Ally would be off until further notice, saying, "Both Ally and Brooke tested positive to Covid on Monday. They are both now isolating for seven days and will return back on air once they are clear and feeling better.

"Regular testing and observing any symptoms of those who have come into contact with them will continue."

It's thought the pair caught COVID after the Today show team attended Sony's annual Wharf4Ward cancer charity event in Sydney last Thursday.

Kochie also came down with the virus just last week. Instagram

It's the latest in a string of Australian breakfast TV figures coming down with the virus, with Sunrise star David 'Kochie' Koch revealing he had tested positive for COVID after attending the Red Cross flood appeal telethon on March 12 alongside a slew of Australian celebrities, which included Natalie Barr, Sylvia Jeffreys, and Carrie Bickmore.