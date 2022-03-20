Bob and Eliza announced they were expecting in February 2022. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared an adorable photo of matching slippers which read “Papa Bear” and “Mama Bear” with a tiny set of “Baby Bear” booties off to the side.

“Gearing up for the greatest roles ever,” Bob wrote. “Big shoes to fill and we cannot wait!”

Meanwhile, Eliza penned on her own profile: “Our journey to pregnancy was not always smooth sailing but we are elated to announce our little bundle is officially on the way.”

It was with a heavy heart that Eliza revealed in 2020 she had suffered a miscarriage during a Unity Days press conference.

As a tribute to the loss, Bob added some permanent ink to his arm, featuring a father penguin and his chick.

“I got this tattoo at a turning point in my life, things don’t always work out as planned, but the lessons learnt have made me a better human,” he wrote on Instagram.

While Bob and Eliza started their acting careers on the soap scene - both appearing on Neighbours and the former also starring in Home & Away – it wasn’t until they were both cast in the sci-fi drama The 100 that the couple met and fell in love.

Bob and Eliza are now parents. Instagram

Consistently private about their relationship, it’s not known when the actors officially got together. But fans were more than delighted when they unexpectedly revealed they had tied the knot in 2019.

“Recently I married my best friend and soulmate @WildpipM," Eliza wrote on Twitter.

“We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time.”

The Home & Away alum also commemorated the milestone on his personal social media.

“This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy,” Bob wrote. “Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another.”

Although they remain pretty tight-lipped about the relationship, Eliza did assure fans that marrying Bob was the “best decision (she’s) ever made” during an interview with extratv.

“I’m very happy,” she added.

