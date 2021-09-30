1-kilo Biscoff Cookie. Supplied

This latest cookie creation is a supersized version of THICC's popular Belgian Lotus Biscoff cookies, which are have a unique taste, crunch and shape.

The result is a delectable cookie that’s crunchy on the outside and soft and chewy, with the distinctive Biscoff spicey, deep caramel on the inside.

The best part? These cookies can be delivered straight to your door, ready to heat and eat.



The 1kg cookies are perfect for sharing with friends and family, especially during your next picnic, or you can keep it all to yourself (you may need a few days to finish it).

They also make for a delicious and jaw-dropping gift for any occasion, as you have the option to add a personalised message.

The new THICC 1kg Biscoff Cookie are available now for $55, and can be ordered online via the Thicc Cookies website.