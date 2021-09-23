A cob loaf is perfect for sharing. Supplied

The perfect snacks

With any picnic, you want a good range of options that are not only delicious, but that are easy to eat so that you don't have to lug around cutlery with you.

Quiches make for a perfect option, and you can find an easy recipe for mini ham and cheese quiches here, and a recipe for ones with ham, cheese and tomatoes here.

Easy to make and made for sharing, a good cob loaf is also a good option, and you can find the recipe for a creamy French onion cob loaf dip here, as well as the recipe for a creamy cheese and bacon cob dip here.

Platters are must have for the perfect picnic. Supplied

Of course, grazing platters are the number one choice, because they include a range of finger-licking good treats for a picnic.

‘Fries Boards’ have emerged as the hot new entertaining craze, with people all over putting together amazing grazing platters featuring chips, chips and more chips. See more here.

If you're looking to really impress your guests, then a dessert-themed share platter is the way to go, and you can see how to make one here, and you can even go for a pavlova-themed one here.

Pick a picnic basket that looks good and is easy to carry. Cotton On

Essential gear

Long gone are the days where you would simply grab a random blanket and head to the park for a quick picnic, because sure, it might be easier, but where's the fun in that?

And, if you have the right essentials, it can be just as easy to set up, not to mention way more comfortable, and it will just make your picnic experience so much more enjoyable.

This stylish Quilted Picnic Blanket from Cotton On, which you can buy here, will bring the perfect level of comfort to your experience.

Having the right picnic basket is also non-negotiable, and the Cottesloe Picnic Basket is a great option, which you can buy here, or you could even go for a Premium Tote, which you can shop here.

Make your picnic the best possible with little effort. Pexels

Fun extras

To really make your picnic extra special, some added extras will do the trick.

Choosing the right drinks, like De Bortoli Prosecco from Dan Murphy's, which you can shop here, or a mixed pack of Vodka Cruisers here, will make sure there's something for everyone.

You can also liven things up with music via a portable speaker, like the JBL GO 2, which you can buy here.

Plus, if it's a particularly sunny day, you can make your own shade with this Mirage 2 Metre Beach Umbrella, which you can shop here.