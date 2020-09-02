In a new Instagram post, Bindi Irwin said "time stood still" when she found out she was pregnant with Chandler Powell's child. Instagram

“I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug.

“This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive.”

Bindi went on to explain that both she and Chandler were “beaming” and immediately started planning for the massive life change.

“We sat together with tea talking about the future and how we were going to share such wonderful, life changing news with the people that we love,” she penned, adding the couple can’t wait for the baby’s arrival.

“In that short span of time the gorgeous baby I'm carrying became the most important part of our lives.”

In the comments section, Chandler echoed his wife’s sentiments, adding, “And we already love our little Wildlife Warrior with all of our hearts.”

Bindi and Chandler first met in 2013, when the wildlife warrior took the professional wakeboarder on a private tour of Australia Zoo and the couple married at the zoo in March this year.

On August 11, Bindi and Chandler officially announced they’re expecting their first child together.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote on Instagram.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

Bindi added that she was announcing the little bundle of joy on the way because she couldn't wait to share the news with her fans.

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," she continued.

"We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."