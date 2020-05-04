The newlywed was spotted all alone ahead of the couple’s one-month anniversary MEGA / MEDIA MODE

Later, he emerged pushing a trolley full of supplies as well as what appeared to be a gift pot plant. To avoid being spotted on his own, an unsmiling Chandler even seemed to lift his hand up to shield his face.

Chandler appeared strained when out shopping. MEGA / MEDIA MODE

The images are a far cry from the loved-up photos of Bindi, 21, and Chandler together on their March 25 wedding day.

The couple sensationally decided to move their wedding plans forward so they could get married mere hours before the federal government enacted restrictions around large social gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bindi and Chandler are finding isolation difficult. MEGA / MEDIA MODE

After hastily tying the knot, the couple have since shared a series of stunning wedding pictures on their social media accounts – including plenty of snaps of the bride and groom with the incredible Australia Zoo wildlife.

But now that the fun and excitement of the wedding is over, a source tells New Idea reality is setting in for Chandler, who is said to be “finding isolation really hard”.

“Things have been a little strained with Chandler since the wedding,” the source says.

The recent government directives have meant the newlyweds have essentially been living in lockdown since their wedding day.

Overseas travel bans and border closures have also meant Chandler has spent a prolonged amount of time apart from his US-based family.

“He misses his family in the US terribly and feels like he and Bindi can’t start their lives together with everything on hold like this.”

Bindi looks a far cry from her usual bubbly self. MEGA / MEDIA MODE

The source adds that all the momentum from their wedding day has been sapped away and the newlyweds have been unable to step out on their own.

“As much as he loves Terri and Robert, Chandler would love for himself and Bindi to build a life standing on their own two feet.

“He really wants him and Bindi to get their own place together and make a bit of a break. That just seems really hard with all the restrictions but he is hopeful that once all of this is over, the pair can do just that.”

On marrying Bindi, the source says Chandler would have been acutely aware that it not only meant committing to her but also to the famous wildlife warrior family.

Although Chandler loves the Irwins, the source says it’s understandable that he is finding things a little difficult.

“He loves being part of the Irwin family, but sometimes all the attention can be a little too much. Thankfully, he has Bindi, who he adores, and who has been a great support to him. She just takes it all in her stride.”

Meanwhile, despite recent challenges, the lovebirds are stronger than ever.

“Bindi makes a huge effort to look after Chandler – she appreciates the sacrifices he has made for her and she would do anything for him.

“She has this amazing ability to make him laugh whenever times are tough and that’s what makes them such a good team.

“Just like the rest of us, they too will get through this.”

