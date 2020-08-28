Bindi Irwin posted this photo of herself with Chandler Poweell and a red panda, prompting fans to refer to the animal as a "practice kid". Instagram

“Reach for your dreams like Ravi the red panda reaching for a snack,” the daughter of the late Steve Irwin captioned the shot.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, including one who wrote, “He’s like a practice kid! This is so cute!! He’s very cute!!”

Another praised the couple, gushed over Bindi and Chandler for finding happiness together.

“I'm so happy for you! I pray for a man like Chandler to come into my life! I followed you and your family since you were babies. Lots of love to Australia!❤,” the fan wrote.

A bun in the oven! Earlier this month, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. Instagram

On August 11, Bindi and Chandler officially announced they’re expecting their first child together.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote on Instagram.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

Bindi added that she was announcing the little bundle of joy on the way because she couldn't wait to share the news with her fans.

Bindi and Chandler married at Australia Zoo in March (pictured with Bindi's mother Terri and brother Robert). Instagram

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," she continued.

"We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Bindi and Chandler married at Australia Zoo on March 25, just hours before government restrictions were put in place due to the coronavirus crisis that limited the number of guests allowed to attend the ceremony.