"Endless love for you @chandlerpowell and our beautiful baby-to-be."

Bindi and Chandler will welcome their first child in 2021.

New Idea previously reported that whilst Australia Zoo is Bindi's home, they plan to move back to Chandler's hometown of Florida in the US “as soon as everything is safe again”, so they can become stars in their own right as a family of three.

However Bindi's American mum Terri is less than keen on the idea.

“Terri’s American, so she does understand, but that’s why she encourages them to travel back and forth several times a year,” says a source.

“In her mind, Bindi’s home will always be Australia Zoo because that’s where she can do the most good.

“Plus, of course, the idea of having her first grandchild living at least a 13-hour flight away breaks her heart.”

Whilst Bindi has reportedly told her mum that the move is still “a while away”, she also “keeps reminding her that they owe it to Chandler’s folks to be closer to them too. She wants her child to know both sides of the family.”

Chandler isn't the only Powell with exciting baby news - just days after his and Bindi's reveal, it was announced that Chandler's brother Cameron and his wife Kristin are also expecting.

Proud grandfather to be Chris Powell confirmed the news writing: “Yep, not one, but 2 baby Powells on the way!”

“Our start to grandparenthood in 2021 just got even better. Can’t wait to meet these precious babies.”

Two baby Powells!

Bindi and Chandler announced their baby news via social media and clearly couldn't wait to share their joy.

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," she wrote in her post.

"We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."