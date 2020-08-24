Bindi Irwin (right) and Chandler Powell (left) could be set to make millions with a spin-off reality show that follows their pregnancy journey. Instagram

After all, she recently married her American “sweetheart” Chandler – a Florida native – and is now pregnant with their first child, who will be a dual citizen.

Now, New Idea can reveal that Bindi, 22, and Chandler, 23, are already plotting to move back to his homeland “as soon as everything is safe again”, so they can become stars in their own right as a family of three.

We’re told the newlyweds are considering either Florida to be close to Chandler’s family, or the Santa Barbara area in California to be close to Bindi’s long-time family friend, Olivia Newton-John.

Bindi, 22, (right) and Chandler, 23, (left) are reportedly plotting to move to the states. Instagram

The only person in their way is her mum, Terri.

“Terri’s American, so she does understand, but that’s why she encourages them to travel back and forth several times a year,” says a source.

“In her mind, Bindi’s home will always be Australia Zoo because that’s where she can do the most good.

“Plus, of course, the idea of having her first grandchild living at least a 13-hour flight away breaks her heart.”

Chandler (left) and Bindi (right) already star in Animal Planet’s reality series, Crikey! It’s the Irwins. Instagram

According to our insider, Bindi assures her mum the move is still “a while away”.

“She also keeps reminding her that they owe it to Chandler’s folks to be closer to them too. She wants her child to know both sides of the family.”

