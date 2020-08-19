Bindi Irwin (right) and Chandler Powell (left) recently delighted fans when they announced they are expecting their first child, following their last-minute wedding earlier this year. Instagram

He added: “Our start to grandparenthood in 2021 just got even better. Can’t wait to meet these precious babies.”

Bindi, 22, and Chandler, 23, announced their baby news earlier this month – just four months after they tied the knot in a last minute ceremony to beat tough gathering restrictions.

At the time, Bindi shared a sweet snap of her and Chandler proudly posing with a mini Wildlife Warrior shirt, along with the message: "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021.”

Pictured from left to right: Kristen, Cameron, Chandler and Bindi. Instagream

She added: "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

Bindi added that she was announcing the little bundle of joy on the way because she couldn't wait to share the news with her fans.

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," she continued.

Bindi, 22, and Chandler, 23, announced their baby news earlier this month – just four months after they tied the knot in a last minute ceremony to beat tough gathering restrictions. Instagram

"We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Taking to Twitter, Bindi's mum Terri added: "This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud."

Rumours have been swirling about Bindi and Chandler’s plans to start a family ever since they tied the knot earlier this year.