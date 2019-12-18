Bindi Irwin previously shared a heartwarming tribute to her family, in which she said she couldn't be more grateful for their love and support. Instagram

“I loved being part of their Thanksgiving, Christmas and Disney celebrations… They have welcomed me into their lives over the last six years and I feel incredibly grateful,” she added.

A follow-up snap shows Bindi posing for a selfie with Chandler and his extended family, while enjoying a day-trip together.

Another photo shows the lovebirds posing alongside Chandler’s family in front of their family Christmas tree, which is well-adorned with elaborate ornaments and fairy lights.

Bindi took to Instagram to post another touching tribute to her future in-laws, after spending the last three weeks with them on holiday in Florida. Instagram

A final shot shows Bindi and her beau posing in front of a picturesque Florida sunset, which Chandler also shared on his Instagram account.

"@bindisueirwin and I had a great few weeks visiting family in Florida over Thanksgiving. Looking forward to many adventures yet to come together," Chandler captioned.

Fans were quick to comment on Bindi’s Instagram post, with one person writing: “Such a gorgeous family. All the best wishes for the Irwin and Chandler families!”

Another person stated: “Beautiful! Wishing you and your family all the best for the holidays.”

A third person added: “Beautiful family! Happy Holidays!”