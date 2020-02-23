Steve - who was born on February 22nd 1962 - died on 4 September 2006, after being pierced in the chest by a stingray. Instagram

“Thank you for inspiring me and the whole world to love all wildlife,” he captioned a photo of Steve. “You would be so proud of Bindi, Terri and Robert carrying on the amazing work you started. We will all make sure your message lives on for generations❤️🐊.”



Meanwhile, Steve’s wife Terri called him her “best friend” on Twitter.



“Today would’ve been Steve’s 58th birthday,” Terri wrote alongside a bunch of family photos. “While my heart aches missing him every day, I’m determined to celebrate what he loved the most. He was happiest spending time @AustraliaZoo w/ @BindiIrwin & @RobertIrwin. He was my best friend, best dad, & built the best Zoo. I love you.”

Steve's son Robert simply captioned his post with, “Family Always ❤️.”

In October last year, Bindi revealed plans to honour her late father on her wedding day.



"I really want to include Dad on the day and make sure that he is with us in some way," the 21-year-old told People.

“Today and every day I miss you," Bindi wrote in an Instagram tribute. Getty

"We'll be able to all get up as a little family and light a candle in his honour and share a few words on what an amazing dad he was and still is."

One thing's for sure: the Crocodile Hunter is never far from his daughter's thoughts.