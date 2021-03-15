Is a rift forming between Bindi Irwin and her American in-laws, Shannan (left) and Chris Powell (right)? Instagram

“There have been some whispers among Chandler’s Florida-based inner circle about things not being quite right with their son and their daughter-in-law, which stem back to around Christmas,” a source tells New Idea.

“His parents used to sing praises about both their sons, but lately they rarely mention Bindi and Chandler.”

What’s more, at press time, Bindi had not made a public mention of the birth of her new niece, after Chandler’s brother Cameron and his wife, Kristin, welcomed their daughter, Riley Nicole, last month.

Insiders insist “communication has been hard” of late due to the pandemic keeping the two families apart for most of the past year.

“Hopefully there’s not been a massive falling out,” the source continues.

“Once Bindi and Chandler welcome their baby girl, I’m sure things will be better.”

Bindi and husband Chandler Powell are set to welcome their baby girl any day now! Instagram

On August 11, 2020, newlyweds Bindi and Chandler surprised fans with the news they were expecting their first baby together.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi captioned a pic of the couple holding a teeny-weenie Australia Zoo shirt.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives,” she added.

