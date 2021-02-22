Robert Irwin has gained quite the fanclub. Instagram

The clip then jumps to a photo of Rob Irwin, implying that the girl has just seen the wildlife warrior mid-proposal.

Miranda then turns to her imaginary partner, who is assumed to be down on one knee, and says "get up now, get up!"

Currently, the hilarious video has had over 1 million views and nearly three thousand comments, most of which are all confessing their love for Rob.

@mirankk's TikTok about Robert went viral as fellow users confessed their love for Rob in the comments. TikTok

"My toxic trait is that I convinced myself that Robert Irwin is actually my soulmate," wrote one user.

"He's mine y'all sit down" wrote another.

"When I'm working toward my dream job to work at Australia Zoo as an exotic vet partially for him," chimed in a third.

"I'm waiting for the day I go to Australia Zoo and I'm just gonna assume I see him and he falls in love with me," a fourth penned.

But Rob's fanclub will be heartbroken to learn that the 17-year-old has already reportedly found love.

Rob's older sister Bindi is expecting a baby early this year. Instagram

After Elisha Jackson visited Australia Zoo back in 2020, the fan took to Instagram to document her day, writing "Yesterday I went to Australia Zoo and told @robertirwinphotography how I felt.”

Well, apparently that confession of love was enough to get the wildlife warrior's attention, as the pair have since been pictured biking together and even hanging with expecting parents Bindi and Chandler.

Looks like it's bad news for the Robert Irwin fanclub.

