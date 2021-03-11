Due to the pandemic, Chris (middle left) and Shannan (left) have not been able to be as involved with the family. Instagram

At the time, when Chandler told his family that they would go ahead with new plans to have a small wedding ceremony, they cheered the couple on from afar and said they fully support their decision and to “just get married.”

He shared that his dad wanted to see every detail of the wedding and get a play-by-play of the day.

And with the pandemic still ongoing, it's unlikely they can visit in time for the baby's birth.

"The Powell family is pretty torn up about the lockdown situation in Australia making it virtually impossible for any of the family to visit them [and] the baby when it comes, unless there's a turnaround which seems unlikely right now," a source told Us Weekly.

"Thank you for raising such an extraordinary man that I now get to call my husband." Instagram

Back when Chandler met Bindi, he was in the midst of a professional career in wakeboarding, something he shares with his father as Chris was also a professional athlete when he was younger.

His father is also a wakeboarder and had participated in the very first wakeboarding competition.

On Father's Day last year, Bindi celebrated her father-in-law with a touching Instagram post which read: "Sending love to my father-in-law and reflecting on this amazing sea turtle release we shared. Here’s to many more special family moments."

Bindi had also shared a touching tribute to her mother-in-law ahead of Mother's Day last year, where she posted a photo of herself on Instagram with husband Chandler and his parents all together.

“With Mother's Day coming up I wanted to send love to my mother-in-law. Thank you for raising such an extraordinary man that I now get to call my husband. You're a remarkable woman," she captioned the post.

Bindi and Chandler expecting to have their first child very soon. Instagram

With Bindi and Chandler expecting to have their daughter very soon, the little bub won’t be the only Powell baby to be welcomed this year.

One week after the newlyweds announced they will welcome their first child in 2021, Chandler's brother, Cameron, also revealed that he was expecting a baby with his wife, Kristin. The couple have since welcomed their baby girl in late February.

“Chandler’s parents are already calling the babies the Powell twins, so it’ll be double the joy one way or another!” revealed a source at the time of the pregnancy announcement.

“Chandler and Cameron are the mirror image of each other, so Chris and Shannan are hoping history will repeat. It is a time tinged with sadness for them as they can’t travel to Australia to be with Bindi and Chandler, but they’ve promised to keep them posted with pictures and videos every step of the pregnancy.”