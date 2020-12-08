Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell (both pictured) were putting on a united front in photos posted to Instagram. Instagram

“Two years ago this moment was captured. Adventuring through life with you is extraordinary. I love you with all my heart, @chandlerpowell. 💙”

Canadian wakeboarder Chandler, 24, wasted no time in adding his response as the couple attempted to look the picture of wedded bliss.

“I love you more than anything❤” he wrote. “I can’t wait for our adventures with our baby girl.”

Meanwhile, Chandler shared another photo of the pair together on his own Instagram page.

“Wherever life takes us, I’m grateful to be spending it with you and our baby girl❤” he captioned the image.

Bindi and Chandler tied the knot earlier this year at Australia Zoo, even bringing their nuptials forward to March 25 in order to get married before the country went into lockdown.

Just five months later, the couple announced they were expecting a baby, making for a whirlwind of celebrations.

However, now that the dust has settled, a source believes the reality of what’s ahead for the young couple is truly hitting home.

“Bindi and Chan are getting their first taste of the real side of wedded bliss,” dished the source last week.

“They’ve been together as kids for a long time, but the reality of impending parenthood is setting in, and it’s intimidating at any age let alone the fact that Bindi’s only 22.”