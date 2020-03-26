PICTURED: Bindi and Chandler say 'I do' in 'small ceremony'
The bride and groom pictured for the first time!
Bindi Irwin, 21, and Chandler Powell, 24, have shared the first pictures of them kissing as man and wife - just hours before a shutdown on weddings was enforced by the Australian government amid the coronavirus pandemic.
WATCH: Bindi Irwin marries ahead of wedding shutdowns caused by coronavirus
Bindi wrote: "March 25th 2020 ❤️. We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now.
"We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding.
This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos.
"Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.
"Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens.
Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory.
"We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other.
"To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"
“Thank you for being my guiding light. You’re always with me,” the caption read.
The couple announced their engagement on Bindi’s 21st birthday in July 2019.
Footage of Australia Zoo this evening
7 News
Ariel footage of the wedding
7 News
Bindi and Chandler are set to marry at Australia Zoo and Bindi’s brother Robert will walk her down the aisle – along with a few koalas!
Instagram
Bindi and Chandler have always wanted to marry at Australia Zoo.
“It’s where we met, it’s where we got engaged, it only makes sense we’d have it at Australia Zoo,” Chandler told Good Morning America.
Terri also recently spoke of her daughter’s special day.
“We want to acknowledge Steve by all of us lighting this candle for him, but you know, I guess in some ways it’s not necessary because Steve will be there anyway,” she told The Courier Mail.
Bindi shared a photo of her bridal bouquet options on Instagram
Instagram
“I believe the people we love always are. You know, if you are missing someone, I think it’s helpful to know that scientifically you can’t actually create or extinguish life, you can only change its form,” she said, adding, “so if you are grieving someone you loved very much, look to science and just remember that when you boil the kettle and steam comes out, it doesn’t mean the water has gone.”
Bindi announced on Instagram she had chosen her gown and showed a sneak peek of the sleeve, which appeared to be a vintage lace.
July 24th 2019 ❤️ On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. - Now let's get married already!
As of midnight on Wednesday, weddings can only go ahead with a maximum of five people - the couple, a celebrant and witnesses.