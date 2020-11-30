Is there trouble in paradise for Chandler Powell (left) and Bindi Irwin (right)? Media Mode

Bindi and Chandler tied the knot earlier this year at Australia Zoo, even bringing their nuptials forward to March 25 in order to get married before the country went into lockdown. Just five months later, the couple announced they were expecting a baby, making for a whirlwind of celebrations.

However, now that the dust has settled, the source believes the reality of what’s ahead for the young couple is truly hitting home.

“The bickering out of pure exhaustion must feel monumental to them,” dishes the source.

Bindi's ring is off! Media Mode

Further to that, the source claims that US-expat Chandler is feeling increasingly homesick. As a result, the couple are said to be on tenterhooks, as evidenced by Bindi reportedly ditching her wedding ring.

“Bindi’s been seen around the zoo not wearing her wedding ring a couple of times now, and at first everyone assumed it was because she might be feeling a bit puffy,” the source reveals. “But now there are whispers of trouble in paradise, and it could well be her way of showing Chandler she’s not too happy.

“Bindi’s emotions are running high,” the source adds.

“I’m sure they’ll be fine and it’s just teething problems. But to Bindi and Chandler, given how young they are, it must feel like everything’s falling apart.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!