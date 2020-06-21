Zoe nominated Ian thinking he was a safe bet to stay. Channel Seven

Sadly Zoe’s plan to nominate Ian as a decoy vote backfired and the sweet waiter from Perth with a penchant for fury friends was evicted in a shocking blindside.

Now, Ian tells New Idea why he’s found the show disappointing, how the show impacted his relationship with girlfriend Kerryn, and what his closest allies Dan and Talia are really like.

We’re so sad to see you go, how were you feeling after being evicted?

It was a bit of a shock to me, I really didn't think I was going home. I mean, I wanted to cover my bases, so I left a pretty good, goodbye to everybody. But, just before I found out the results, I remember the final thing I did was write out a list of instructions for the fish that I left.

Did you ever find out Angela actually hadn’t been evicted and was to blame for you leaving?

Fairly recently, yes. I’ve been in contact with everybody, so being filled in by everybody after the filming wrapped we kind of pieced the puzzle back together. It felt bad to initially find out but at the end of the day it’s a game and I’m not going to hold it again anybody.

How did you cope being separated from your girlfriend Kerryn?

It was pretty devastating being separated from Kez, but we struggled through it. We've been watching all the episodes together; she’s been really enjoying it all.

How have you found watching the way everyone’s been portrayed?

So far it’s been a bit of a shame how Dan, Talia and Zoe have been portrayed. They’re really lovely people and I hate to see the worst parts of their time on the show being shown. The editing really hasn’t done her justice

What haven’t fans gotten to see?

There was so many fun, interesting things that went on in that house that have been put aside so that they could focus on drama and the nasty bits. It’s disappointing to be honest.

Did you have a favourite unaired moment?

They cut out the drag show Mat and I did on Mardis Gras night, that was wonderful. We got dolled up by the girls and played the spoons while everybody did the limbo around us. It was fantastic.