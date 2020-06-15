Instagram

Zoe & Rob

Mummy blogger Zoe has been happily married to her husband Rob, with whom she has two kids, for years.

But the story of how they met will melt your heart.

“He had been chatting/pestering me for months online after a mutual friend connected us and we decided to catch up and trick everyone that we were going on a date. I clearly didn’t take it seriously because I couldn’t even be bothered driving home after work to change,” Zoe revealed in an Instagram post.

“I guess the joke was on me because he worked his way into meeting me and I bloody fell for it.”

Instagram

Mat & Jess

One of the only Big Brother partners to receive special mention came with the announcement of the first housemate for 2020, Mat.

When we met Mat in his first teaser for the revamped series, we also met his fiancée Jess.

"This is my beautiful fiancee Jess, definitely the best thing that's ever happened to me," Mat explained.

"It's a bit of a running joke that I'm Don Bradman and bat above my average with Jess."

Instagram

Sarah & Nathan

The young lovers look to have been dating for over year, after meeting while still in high school.

We're yet to see much mention of her high school sweetheart, but we already think the pair make a cute couple.

Instagram

Ian & Kerryn

While we’re yet to hear any mention of a girlfriend from Ian on the show, he seems to have been dating environmental scientist Kerryn since 2016.

The quirky housemate has joined Instagram since the show began and shared a photo with his partner not long before the show premiered.

Instagram

Garth & Gavin

Garth and his partner of seven years, Gavin, may not share a lot of photos of their family to social media, but they’re proud as punch of their adoptive son.

“One Christmas Gavin turned to me and said ‘how do you feel about fostering a kid’, and I burst into tears,” Garth told the Star Observer.

“We have had the most beautiful seven-year-old boy for two years.”

Instagram

Daniel & Ana

Daniel has been dating his on-again off-again girlfriend, Ana, since 2018.

"I am single, but there's somebody on the outside that I want to try and get back with," he told host Sonia Kruger when entering the house.

And it appears he managed to win her over once more, with Ana confirming via Instagram they were indeed back on since Daniel returned from filming.

"We didn’t go into this experience as a couple but we came out stronger than ever."

Instagram

Angela & Damien

Have you noticed Angela rarely mentions her husband and kids in the house?

That’s no coincidence! The outspoken housemate recently revealed to New Idea she avoids talking about them to her fellow contestants.

“When I went into the Big Brother house, I did not think about them.

“I told myself that my kids were well looked after by my husband and their grandparents – because they are my weakness and I knew if I started thinking about them, it would throw me off my game.”