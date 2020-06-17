Xavier has rarely been seen on the show. Channel Seven

Now one Twitter user claiming to have a link to the company responsible for producing Big Brother, Endemol Shine, has revealed why Xavier is rarely seen on screen.

“It all makes sense now, just talked to a pal from @EndemolShineAU. Turns out Xavier is actually an actor, and editing is showing as little as possible of him because he lied to casting and they didn’t want to do a basic background check.”

Twitter

The statement is yet to be substantiated or acknowledged by Endemol Shine, but it does make sense.

Xavier has been taking to social media in recent episodes to hilariously troll the show over his lack of airtime.

“Big Brother what do I have to do around here to get some air time?” he wrote in one post.

Xavier has been trolling the show over his minimal screen time. Instagram

Even his fellow housemates find the lack of airtime amusing, with Daniel Gorringe commenting on one of Xavier’s post by saying: “I’m a big fan of yours and I’m enjoying seeing you in the background.”

Meanwhile, fans are suggesting Xavier isn't even a real housemate, instead that he's some kind of holograph.

“Xavier not shown again. His holographic matrix must have malfunctioned during the task,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Imagine if Xavier wins the challenge. Then we can finally hear him speak more than 2 words,” another added.