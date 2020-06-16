Angela nominated Talia for eviction. Channel Seven

However, speaking with fellow evictee Danni, the 34-year-old says she doesn’t believe editing was to blame for Talia’s behaviour on-screen.

“I think she's had a tough rap from the audience,” Danni explains, “I don't think for one second that editing made her be something that she wasn't.”

“I don’t think she’s a malicious person in her natural life but, I do think that when you have safety in numbers you become more confident, more cocky and you present yourself to others in an inflated way.”

While Danni suggest Talia’s “strong alliance” is responsible for the trade assistants behaviour, Angela isn’t as forgiving calling her a “bully” that she was happy to rid the house of.

Angela was responsible for one of the show’s greatest eviction blindsides yet, which saw Talia and her closest friends Casey Mazzucchelli and Daniel Gorringe nominated, resulting in the queen bee’s eviction.

“That [eviction] was like just winning the $250, 000,” Angela says, “It's like a school yard and you you see these kids being bullied and then you come running in slow motion and taking down that bully.

“That was me because I don't tolerate bad behaviour, bullying especially. I thought ‘I've got to get rid of this toxicity’.”

As for Talia’s claim it was a matter of editing, Angela vehemently disagrees.

“There's no amount of edits that can edit her to look any worse than she did there. They actually did her a favour. She is not a nice person.”

“She victimized Hannah, and Hannah would cry. She’s very lucky they didn't even show Hannah crying.”