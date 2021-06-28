Sonia has dished to New Idea about what this year's Big Brother finalists are bringing to the finale. Channel Seven

Marley

He is hoping to win the prize money for his dad, but does he have what it takes?

SONIA SAYS:

“What a gorgeous soul Marley is. He emanates kindness and brings a lovely energy to the house. Marley plays the game with a lot of integrity and has deservedly made it into the final four. I was so happy to see Marley win the $10,000 challenge. Hearing him talk about how it will help his dad brought me to tears.”

Marley is hoping to win the prize money for his dad, but does he have what it takes? Channel Seven

Christina

The brunette beauty says her biggest competition is Marley, but can her charm get her to the end?

SONIA SAYS:

“Could Christina be any more beautiful? I’m mesmerised by her in the house, but she has proven to be strong as well as stunning. Christina has survived seven evictions and has clung on by her fingertips to make it to the final four. My favourite moment with Christina was the sweet romance she shared with Brenton.”

Christina says her biggest competition is Marley, but can her charm get her to the end? Channel Seven

Ari

If he wins, master manipulator Ari plans to go on a “major shopping spree”.

SONIA SAYS:

“What a fabulously complex character Ari is. Balenciaga on the outside, chameleon on the inside. What you see with Ari is most certainly not what you get. He owns his game play, though, and my highlight was seeing Ari describe the housemates as if they were fashion labels. Big Brother, according to Ari, is Prada!”

If he wins, master manipulator Ari plans to go on a “major shopping spree”. Channel Seven

Sarah Jane

She has certainly become a fan favourite, and SJ would be “proud” to be the oldest ever Big Brother winner.

SONIA SAYS:

“I have loved watching every minute of SJ’s time in the house. There’s a beautiful, childlike curiosity that SJ brings to Big Brother, and even though she’s 66, she is one of the most youthful in the house. SJ has played the game her way – fiercely, and in wonderfully eclectic outfits to boot!”

SJ would be “proud” to be the oldest ever Big Brother winner. Channel Seven

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!

WATCH: Big Brother's Merlin Luck's silent protest