"Hopeless romantic" Christina is ready to make some emotional connections in the house... but does she have an ulterior motive? Channel Seven

Christina was born in Israel and has a Russian background. Her family migrated to Australia when she was just 10 years old after her father decided it was too dangerous to live in Tel Aviv.

She's been described as "energetic, fun loving, single and a hopeless romantic" whose strategy in the game is to "establish emotional connections with as many people as possible and purposely lose the first few challenges so she's not seen as a threat".

True to her word, Christina has yet to dominate a challenge set by the big man himself, but that hasn't stopped her from succeeding in other aspects of daily life... those of the romantic variety.

There was some chemistry between Christina and Max while he was in the house. Channel Seven

That's right, "hopeless romantic" Christina has certainly raised a few eyebrows in the house (in a good way) and she's even reciprocated some head turns herself.

First it was ironman Max who caught the attention of the flight attendant. However, sadly, any potential romance was cut short due to Max's untimely eviction in the first episode.

Speaking to New Idea about his tête-à-tête with the 22-year-old, Max revealed that he thought Christina was "cute" and that "in a different world" something might have potentially happened between the two.

Should she win, Christina wants to use the prize money to give back to her parents. Instagram

With Max out of the revamped house, we guess we'll just have to wait and see if another romance blossoms between Christina and a fellow housemate. Until then, the 22-year-old has her eye well and truly on the prize, and she knows exactly where she is putting her winnings if she is the lucky last one standing.

Knowing how hard her immigrant parents have had it in the past, Christina confessed to Channel Seven that, should she win the top prize, she wants to "give back to her family" so her mum can "live a stress-free life".

Will Christina be the last one standing? We have our guess.