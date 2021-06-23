Some Big Brother viewers have slammed Sarah Jane (left) for "playing the age card". Channel Seven

Sarah Jane has repeatedly expressed how incredible it would be to have someone of her age make it to the end of Big Brother.

Upon entering the house, the influencer said, “I might be the oldest but I have an opportunity to prove to people that you can all put yourself outside of a comfort zone and fly".

While many applaud her ambition, others have accused the 66-year-old of "playing the age card".

Indeed, last night after Sid's emotional eviction, some social media commentary accused the artist of playing the "race card" in the lead up to his exit from the show. Many viewers, however, hit back, comparing his speech to SJ's strategy so far.

"If Sid was playing the race card, then SJ is playing the age card," one Twitter user wrote.

Another lended their support for Sid, writing, "Way to get the immigrant vote Sid! Love it! Hey if SJ can play the old lady card and Christina can play the poor card why not."

A third Twitter user claimed that SJ was using her age as a mask throughout her Big Brother journey, penning "SJ is an older version of Danny... the difference is... she has a vindictive st(r)eak while using her age as a smoke screen."

"SJ... you use your age as a weapon," another added.

While there has been a fair share of negative commentary when it comes to SJ, the jewellery designer has a dedicated legion of supporters as well.

"SJ is brilliant. Love her," one fan penned.

"SJ is an absolute trooper! Never gives up," another chimed in.

"SJ absolutely killed that challenge. Her age hasn't stopped her this season and I love to see it," a third admirer wrote.

Big Brother's Marley reveals his motivation behind being on the show

Sarah Jane has previously spoken to New Idea about how her age factored into her Big Brother strategy.

“My age is far from a hindrance – it is my superpower,” she told us. “My focus is using this awareness to strategise how to get further in this game. I am completely aware that I can only truly put trust in myself.”

The 66-year-old went on to reveal that she has no desire to be more youthful.

“I would not wish to be any younger today or tomorrow than I am at the present moment.

“For me, living a full and good life implies ageing, rather than being stuck in any ‘prime time’. Today is our prime time, I try to live life fully, today.”

Will SJ be the 2021 winner of Big Brother Australia? We guess we'll have to wait and see.