15 sexy singles have entered the Big Brother Australia house for 2023, but only one will exit with the cool $100,000 cash prize in their back pocket.
Locked away from the world with just each other for company, nothing will be off limits as our housemates battle it out for victory, and against each other.
With over 80 cameras, and microphones switched on 24/7, there's nothing that our housemates can keep secret from viewers tuning in from home, and each other as they battle it out for the top spot, and fight the attraction they feel to one another.
Ultimately, whilst Big Brother is encouraging our single housemates to mingle, with a life-changing cash prize on the line, it won't just trust that's broken come elimination time - hearts are sure to break as well.
Scroll on to see everyone who has been eliminated from Big Brother: House of Love Australia 2023 so far...
Quan
As one of the older housemates of the season, Quan said she was keen to skip the small talk and get straight to the point.
Unfortunately, however, she got "to the point" too late, failing to make the all too crucial connections with her housemates (especially Luke who won the power to nominate Quan, Zach, and Jack for eviction) prior to her being booted from the Big Brother house - the first elimination of the season.
