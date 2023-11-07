The Instasgram post commemorating his milestone. Instagram

Tim left a big message in the caption, reflecting on his time.

"10 years ago tonight I won Big Brother, thanks 🙏🏼 & what a ride the last decade has been!" he said.

"I made a lot of mistakes & had some heartbreaks along the way but I’ve come out the other end with life experience that only losing can gift you.

" I stand here with no regrets, because with no guts there is no glory! 😜 I am now once again in love with my work, my tribe of friends & family, my earth, my fun, my body, my whole self again!

"Autistic, alive & kicking!🤘🏻⚡️ I’m so proud of my current season. 10 years on & it feels like I’m entering a comeback winning era!" he said.

A few days prior to this, the iconic duo reunited...

After five whole years, Tim and Ben finally got back together to share a laugh.

Tim posted the occasion to Instagram with the caption, "Old friends. Haven’t been together with @benfrombrisbane in over 5 years!"

"We laughed that he’s now a leather wearing social butterfly and I’m happily now a lot more chilled and centred (most of the time) 🤣 We turned out alright👨🏽‍🤝‍👨🏼," Tim said.

"The odd couple, together again 💫," Ben commented on the post.

We hope it won't be another five years until we get content like this again!

What is Tim Dormer doing now?

Since his winning season of Big Brother, Tim has gone on to compete in The Celebrity Apprentice, Big Brother Canada and Season 14 of Big Brother Australia in 2022.

In August 2022, Tim started hosting his own podcast titled, The Big Mouth, which went to number one on Spotify AND Apple podcasts in Australia within its first week.

The podcast is described by Tim as, "My life after reality tv, unfiltered, raw and real! If you feel like a misfit in a world full of pretenders, then I want to be your friend!"

Tim has also been working as an independent support care worker through a company called Mable.

Is Tim Dormer in a relationship?

Tim is single and ready to mingle!

Tim and his previous partner, Adam Freeth, separated in March 2023.