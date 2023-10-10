Sneak peek of the Big Brother: House of Love Australia 2023 cast. Channel Seven

Has Big Brother been renewed for 2023?

New Idea found out Big Brother was renewed for another season at Channel Seven's upfronts last year in October!

We got a hint of the new theme with the casting call out for single-only housemates for the first time ever.

And with the trailer teasing the "sexiest housemates in Australia..." let's just say it's about to get hot in the villa.

Is all fair in love and war on Big Brother: House of Love? Channel Seven

Who is hosting Big Brother 2023?

It wouldn't be Big Brother without host Sonia Kruger, who has been on the show for more than a decade!

Keeping the contestants on their toes with her experience on Dancing With The Stars and The Voice.

Balancing out Big Brother's ominous presence with her upbeat but mischievous personality. (Including waking up the housemates early for a surprise elimination!)

Big Brother Australia 2023 host Sonia Kruger. Channel Seven

Who are the contestants for Big Brother 2023?

Here are the full-face shots we've gotten of the familiar single girls and boys so far, which make up 12 contestants!

There's quick snippets of the three leftover singles to make 15, which you can see in the trailer above.

Big Brother 2023 Contestants 1/4. Channel Seven

Big Brother 2023 Contestants 2/4. Channel Seven

Big Brother 2023 Contestants 3/4. Channel Seven

Big Brother 2023 Contestants 4/4. Channel Seven

What is the prize money for Big Brother 2023?

The 15 contestants seen above will battle it out for, drum roll, please...

$100,000!!!

Will love get in the way of their prize?

The Logan twins win $836,000 in Big Brother season five. Channel Seven

What are the challenges for Big Brother 2023?

Promising "heart-stopping challenges," the trailer gives us a sneak peek with a giant thong knocking a contestant in the pool, trying to have a date while balls fall from the sky, getting dumped with mysterious liquids and powders, and of course, steamy kissing tasks.

Plus the original tasks we know and love are back! With housemates trying to escape the cage while the water slowly fills up.

Big Brother water challenge in 2020. Channel Seven

Who won Big Brother 2022?

Reggie Bird won Big Brother 2022, becoming the first contestant to win twice!

The mother of two used all the money for rent, to keep a roof over her kids heads.

Applauded for playing an honest and authentic game, will this year's winner follow suit?

Reggie Bird won Big Brother for the second time in a row in 2022. Channel Seven

Where is Big Brother Australia 2023 filmed?

Season 14 was filmed in Sydney's Olympic Park and previous seasons were filmed in Sydney Harbour's North Head.

More news to come on where Big Brother Australia 2023 has been filmed.

Big Brother Australia 2022 filming location. Channel Seven

When is the premiere date for Big Brother 2023?

Big Brother: House of Love Australia will return to our screens in November 2023, on Channel Seven and Seven Plus.

