When it comes to packing for a trip away from home, it can often feel like a challenge trying to fit everything you'd like to take with you into your luggage.

And when it comes to a weekend or even a night away from home, this challenge only grows with normal luggage proving too large, and a standard handbag seeming too small for all your belongings.

Enter the weekender bag! Designed to carry enough clothing, toiletries, and your other essentials with ease.

What is a weekender bag for?

Whether it's a night, or the full weekend, a weekender bag is exactly as its namesake suggests. A practical, portable, and appropriately sized piece of luggage, weekender bags traditionally fit everything you need for short trips.

What is the difference between a duffle bag and a weekender bag?

There is no difference between a duffle bag and a weekender bag. Instead, weekender bags are a name that has been created to describe a duffle bag that has been designed to be used on trips that are a few days long.

Can a weekender bag be a carry-on?

Traditionally, weekender bags can be used as carry-ons when travelling via airplane. Given they are more compact than traditional suitcases, they can usually fit under your seat and in the overhead compartments depending on the airline you choose to fly with.

Our top 3 best weekender bags 2024