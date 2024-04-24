Antler Chelsea Overnight Bag
from $149.40 at Antler
If you're looking for a weekender bag that is equal parts stylish and functional then look no further than the Chelsea Overnight Bag available from Antler.
Available in taupe, navy, black, green, orange, pink, and maroon, you'll be able to securely and snugly fit everything you need in this handy duffle that can hold everything you need.
Key features:
- Self-repairing zippers
- 20-litre capacity
- Weighs just 0.8kg
- 41cm (H) x 26cm (W) x 18cm (D)
- Internal pockets
- External strap to attach to luggage
- Suitable for carry-on
Available at:
- $149.40 at Myer
- $249 at Strandbags
- $249 at David Jones
Nere Twill Triple Compartment Tote
from $130 at Strandbags
Whether it's a night away or a weekend away, this sturdy weekender tote leaves room for everything you need. What we especially love about this design is the three interior compartments which provide greater ease when packing and unpacking your belongings.
Key features:
- Self-repairing zippers
- 15-litre capacity
- Weighs just 1kg
- 29cm (H) x 39cm (W) x 15cm (D)
- Three internal compartments
- Cross-body strap and shoulder strap
- Suitable for carry-on
Available at:
- $130 at The Iconic
Ravella Siesta Overnight Bag
from $149.95 at The Iconic
This must-have weekender bag is every bit as fashionable as it is functional. Featuring grip handles, a detachable adjustable shoulder strap, and a spacious main compartment, the Ravella Siesta bag is the perfect companion to your weekend wind-downs.
Key features:
- Available in black pebble and bone pebble
- Grip handles
- Detachable adjustable shoulder strap
- Embossed logo
- Zip closure
- 31cm (H) x 52cm (W) x 23cm (D)
- Synthetic material
- Suitable for carry-on
Available at:
- $149.95 at David Jones
- $149.95 at Myer
Country Road Australian Cotton Heritage Zip Canvas Tote
from $79.95 at Country Road
This iconic Aussie tote bag has long been beloved by the general public. Whether you are headed to the gym, visiting family or friends, or taking some me time for one or two nights on a weekend trip, this tote has plenty of room for all your essentials.
Key features
- Made using Australian cotton canvas
- Zip closure
- Removable crossbody strap
- External slip pocket
- Available in rose, navy, hunter green, cloud, chambray, eucalyptus and black
Available at:
- $79.95 at The Iconic
- $79.95 at David Jones
The Resilon Nylon Duffle Bag by MAISON de SABRÉ
from $239.40 at MAISON de SABRÉ
This ultra-lightweight, ultra-indulgent nylon duffle bag from MAISON de SABRÉ was created with the environment in mind. Crafted from water-resistant yarn that has been produced from discarded fishing nets and full-grain leather accents, purchasing this design will prove to be every bit as practical as it is sustainable.
Key features:
- Made with 100% recycled ocean plastic
- Water, stain, and knock resistant
- Fully expandable
- Convertible trolley sleeve
- Six internal pockets and two external pockets
- Carry on friendly
- Adjustable and detachable jacquard webbing strap
- Weighs just 1.42kg
- 35-litre capacity
- 39cm (H) x 44.5cm (W) x 23.5cm (D)
Available at:
- $239.40 at David Jones
- $439 at The Iconic