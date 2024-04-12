The best upholstery steam cleaners in Australia

Bissell Little Green® Portable Spot & Stain Carpet Cleaner

$229 at Amazon

Say goodbye to stubborn stains with this superhero of a steam cleaner, here to rescue your upholstery from the clutches of dirt and grime. Crafted from 75 per cent recycled plastic, it’s not just tough on stains but easy on the planet too. With its compact design and handy carry handle, it’s like having your own personal stain-fighting sidekick right at your fingertips.

Key features:

Tough brush for deep cleaning and stain extraction.

Eco-friendly design made from over 75 per cent recycled material.

Spray trigger for pre-treating tough stains.

Carry handle for ultimate portability.

Convenient on-board tool storage.

Available at:

$229 at Godfreys

Vax SpotWash Spot Cleaner

Currently $150 at The Good Guys

This powerhouse of cleaning combines mighty suction with deep-cleaning prowess to effortlessly lift spills and stains from carpets, upholstery, stairs, and even sealed hard floors. Its 1.5m long hose lets you reach every nook and cranny without breaking a sweat. After each use, simply flush the hose clean to bid farewell to any lingering hair, dirt, or debris.

Key features:

Powerful suction combined with deep cleaning capabilities.

Two cleaning attachments for different surface types.

Suitable for carpets, upholstery, stairs, and sealed hard floors.

Slim design fits comfortably on steps.

1.5m long hose for extended reach.

Easy hose flushing for debris removal after each use.

Available at:

$189 at Big W

$189 at Woolworths

$211.27 at Amazon

Hoover ONEPWR CleanSlate Cordless Spot Cleaner

$404 at The Good Guys

Say hello to your new best friend in the war against messes. Designed with your hectic lifestyle in mind, this compact, cordless wonder is here to tackle spills and mishaps with ease. Whether it's floors, furniture, or car interiors, this versatile cleaner has got you covered. With powerful suction and dual water tanks keeping the fresh and dirty water separate, it delivers a deep-cleaning, fast-drying solution that will have your upholstery looking brand new in no time.

Key features:

Cordless design allows for greater versatility and convenience than other spot cleaners.

Compact and lightweight for easy transportation.

Long and flexible hose allows you to clean into tough-to-reach areas.

Can be used on multiple surfaces to remove stubborn stains and messes wherever they are.

Dual tanks keep fresh and dirty water separate, so only clean water and solution is applied to surfaces.

Available at:

$449 at Godfreys

Dupray NEAT Steam Cleaner

$149.78 at Target

Designed for performance, ease of use, and durability, this steam cleaner is like having a seasoned cleaning expert right in your home. From floors to furniture, toys, to kitchen appliances, and even car interiors, this steam cleaner can handle it all effortlessly. Say goodbye to dirt, grease, and stains while waving farewell to 99.9 per cent of bacteria, viruses, and other unwelcome guests lurking in your home.

Key features

Efficient and reliable steam cleaning solution.

Professional-grade cleaning power in a compact unit.

Removes dirt, grease, and stains from various surfaces.

Kills 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, pathogens, bedbugs, mould, and other undesirables.

Suitable for use on floors, furniture, toys, kitchen appliances, car interiors, grout and tiles, bathrooms, and more.

Designed for performance, ease of use, and durability.

Available at:

$149.78 at Dupray

Tefal Access Steamer

$141.75 at Amazon

This handheld steamer is your secret weapon for keeping upholstery looking fresh and fabulous. With exceptional steaming performance and a vertical support board for maximum convenience, it's tailor-made for touch-ups and precision steaming. Whether it's your favourite armchair or those drab curtains, this steamer works its magic to banish wrinkles and creases, leaving your upholstery looking like new.

Key features:

Ready to use in just 40 seconds, with lock position for continuous steam on demand.

3 steam levels with Super Turbo for all garments and fabric types.

4 smart accessories: fabric brush for heavy fabrics; steam bonnet: for delicate fabrics; door hook to easily hang your clothes everywhere; tidy bag for storage.

1600W of power and a continuous steam output of up to 30 g/min for perfect results.

Cast aluminium heating soleplate with ceramic coating for vertical and horizontal steaming with minimal condensation.

Easy to use: 3 m cord, 200 ml removable water tank.

Steam power refreshes, sanitizes and removes odours for fresh garments and perfect hygiene.

Available at:

