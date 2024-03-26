If you're looking for a no-fuss way to remove stubborn wrinkles from your clothes without whipping out the ironing board, now may be the perfect time to indulge a little and invest in a garment cleaner.

Also known as a clothes steamer, garment steamer, or simply a steamer, the device uses high-temperature steam to release tension in the fabric of your clothing so that any wrinkles present straighten out.

While using an iron does get the job done, garment cleaners are actually much gentler, and can be used on delicate fabrics such as silk, synthetics, suits, and wool blends to name a few.

The steaming process also removes the allergens on your clothing that attract dust mites, and freshens up your clothing in between washes - what's not to love?

Our top 3 garment cleaners for 2024:

Sunbeam Garment Steamer Power Shot from $49 Philips 3000 Series Handheld Garment Steamer from $49 Tefal Pure Pop Garment Steamer from $124

The best garment cleaners to shop in Australia in 2024: