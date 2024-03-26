Sunbeam Garment Steamer Power Shot
from $49.00 at The Good Guys
Refine your wardrobe with this budget-friendly handheld garment steamer from Sunbeam. Using the brand's exclusive Power Shot technology, this device uses 45% more steam to remove wrinkles fast from shirt collars, dresses, upholstery, and more.
Key features:
- Removable water tank that has a 240ml capacity
- 1200W
- Fast heat-up time allows for use in less than 60 seconds
- Includes fibre brush and cloth brush as accessories
- Compact and lightweight
Available at:
Philips 3000 Series Handheld Garment Steamer
from $49.00 at Bing Lee
This compact and lightweight handheld garment steamer from Philips has been purposely designed for those with busy lifestyles, allowing users to refresh their outfits anywhere, anytime. Heating up in just 30 seconds, you'll have steamed out any wrinkles on even the most sensitive of fabrics in no time. But if you are looking for a longer steaming session, you'll be able to steam consistently for 20 minutes continuously before topping up on water thanks to its 1000W and 100ml detachable water tank.
Key features:
- Quick and powerful steam output allows for efficient wrinkle removal on a variety of fabrics and materials
- Easy storage and handling
- Includes a brush accessory for removing lint and pet hair
- Large water tank allows for longer steaming sessions
Available at:
- $49.00 at The Good Guys
- $79.95 at Myer
- $79.95 at Philips
Tefal Pure Pop Garment Steamer
from $124.00 at David Jones
With a powerful 1300W motor, this steamer from Tefal delivers up to 20 grams of steam per minute to relax wrinkles. Weighing just 700 grams, you'll be able to refresh and refine your garments on the go and when you are short on time with a 15-second heat-up time, making this handheld device perfect to travel with.
Key features:
- Comes in a variety of colours including Marine Blue, Blue, Red, Yellow, and Teal.
- The reversible pad system allows users to choose between lint removal and velvet sides
- Suitable for all fabrics
- Ultra-compact
- 70ml removable water tank
Available at:
- $129.00 at The Good Guys
- $129.00 at JB HI-FI
- $149.00 at Myer
Kambrook Swiftsteam Garment Steamer
from $34.30 at Big W
Effortlessly remove creases and wrinkles from your garments and even your upholstery in mere minutes with this handheld garment steamer from Kambrook. With a stainless steel steam plate with six steam holes and 1100-watt power for fast heat-up, you'll be able to steam even the most fragile items in your wardrobe with confidence.
Key features:
- Continuous steam
- 250ml removable water tank
- 360-degree swivel cord
- Removable fabric brush allows for the gentle steaming of delicate garments
Available at:
- $64.00 at JB HI-FI
- $69.00 at The Good Guys
- $71.00 at Appliances Online
Russell Hobbs Handheld Supreme Steamer
from $99 at The Good Guys
Heating up in less than a minute to get the job done quicker, this garment steamer from Russell Hobbs provides users with an efficient and professional finish on their garments with no ironing board required. Delivering 30g of steam continuously for iron-like performance, you'll be able to steam 25% faster and kill up to 99% bacteria for the ultimate level of freshness on your personal items.
Key features:
- Heats up in 45 seconds for steaming and 60 seconds for pressing
- Includes four attachments: Lint Brush, Upholstery Bonnet, Delicates Bonnet, and Scent Infuser
- Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria in one minute
- Metal pressing plate with wrinkle release and anti-static coating
Available at:
- $79.95 at Harris Scarfe
- $99.00 at Big W
- $99.95 at Myer