Focus on surfaces

Making sure your benches, countertops and other surfaces are tidy and clutter-free can make a huge difference.

“When you have friends and family coming over, know they’re there to see you, not to inspect your house,” says professional organiser and Selleys ambassador Anita Birges.

“Of course you want to feel happy and proud of your home – [just] don’t overthink it!”

Before guests arrive, take a few minutes to give everything a quick wipe and dust.

“Start with the areas that are a quick win, and the rooms you’re most likely to spend time in (like the kitchen or bathroom). Give everything a wipe to make it look and smell good,” says Anita.

“If there’s time, you can wipe the stovetop, bathroom mirror and benchtops to remove fingerprints and water/toothpaste splatter.”

Clear clutter

Removing piles and random bits of clutter will help your home go from chaos to calm in an instant.

“Tidying the kitchen benches and dining table of clutter will instantly make you feel less stressed,” advises Anita.

For a quick declutter, have storage baskets at the ready to pop everything in, then store away in a cupboard or bedroom.

If you’ve got a messy assortment of shoes by the door, place them in a basket or tub and put them in another room for the time being.

Units with in-built storage cubes or drawers are also a clever way to declutter and doubles as a sleek piece of furniture.

Quick vacuum

It may be an obvious one, but a speedy vacuum of your floor will make a huge difference to the ambience of your home.

For a quick tidy up, opt for an easy-to-use handheld stick vacuum to get the job done in a timely fashion.

They’re also handy for getting into those hard-to- reach spaces!

Bathroom boost

Always do a swift bathroom check before your guests arrive.

This includes wiping down surfaces, clearing the area of any clothes (this is where storage baskets will once again come in handy), removing beauty products that are lying around and making sure there’s handwash and a towel at the ready.

For an extra homey touch, a reed diffuser will help freshen up a small space in an instant.

