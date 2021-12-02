Shark Steam Mop White/Blue S1000. Myer

Shark Steam Mop White/Blue S1000 from Myer for $119

The power of steam is made easy with this steam mop from Shark, as it effortlessly cleans and sanitises with just water.

It also removes grease and grime - no chemicals and no residue - and you can easily fill and refill XL removable water tank.

Kogan 13-in-1 Steam Mop. Kogan

Kogan 13-in-1 Steam Mop from Kogan for $75.99

Easily clean and sanitise every corner of the house with the Kogan 13-in-1 Steam Mop, which has 13 amazing functions in just one compact design.

It works to help freshen up your carpets, kill germs, steam fabrics and tackle your toughest cleaning tasks by harnessing the power of steam.

Prinetti 15-In-1 Steam Mop. Harris Scarfe

Prinetti 15-In-1 Steam Mop from Harris Scarfe for $95.96

Glide through dirt, stains and more with the Prinetti 15-In-1 Steam Mop, providing a thorough clean that will leave your floors smooth and sparkling clean in minutes.

It features 11 multipurpose attachments, a rapid 25-second heat up, a long 5M power cord and an extendable height, making this mop versatile, manoeuvrable and perfect for reaching those difficult spots.

Kogan Extreme Steam Mop. Dick Smith

Kogan Extreme Steam Mop from Dick Smith for $46.99

Eliminate up to 99% of bacteria without chemicals with the easy-glide, swivel head on the Kogan Extreme Steam Mop.

It effortlessly navigates narrow areas, hard floors and carpets, making it the must-have tool to add to your collection.

Vax Fresh Twin Tank 1600W Steam Cleaner. The Good Guys

Vax Fresh Twin Tank 1600W Steam Cleaner from The Good Guys for $169

This Vax Steam Cleaner VX22 combines the power of steam and detergent to eliminate 99.9 per cent of harmful bacteria, leaving your floors extra clean.

This powerful steam mop has twin tank technology that automatically mixes steam with detergent inside the mop to hygienically and efficiently steam clean your sealed hard floors and give your carpets a refresh.

Bissell Steam Mop Select. Bing Lee

Bissell Steam Mop Select from Bing Lee for $149

The lightweight and manoeuvrable Bissell Steam Mop Select is easy to use and the triangular steam mop head gets into hard-to-reach areas.

Sanitise and clean your sealed hard floors without the need for harsh chemicals - all it takes is water. The two included microfibre steam mop pads tackle both everyday and tough, sticky messes.