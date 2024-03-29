The best stick vacuums to shop in Australia 2024

Shark

Shark Cordless Vacuum With Self Cleaning Brushroll - IZ102

from $299 at Shark

An excellent all-rounder for price, function and performance, the Shark Cordless Vacuum With Self Cleaning Brushroll delivers powerful suction for complete home cleaning. Easily inhaling every bit of dirt, debris and pet hair, it effortlessly does away with all those annoyingly tough messes that sometimes occur.

You won't need to switch between vacuum heads either, thanks to the three distinct cleaning modes – hard floor, carpet and boost mode for added power. Particularly perfect for owners of heavily-shedding pets, the self-cleaning brush roll works to separate and remove hair with a unique bristle-guard and rotational force, without that tell-tale tangle of hair left behind in the brush.

Key features:

Self-cleaning brush roll

Anti-allergen complete seal

Transforms into handheld

Advanced swivel steering

40 minutes runtime

SHOP NOW

Electrolux

Electrolux PURE Well Q7 Animal Stick Vacuum

from $279 at The Good Guys

Forget rummaging through your cupboard for numerous cleaning tools, because the Electrolux PURE Well Q7 Animal Stick Vacuum single-handedly carries all of its different cleaning attachments on its back – impressive, right? You can easily switch between each attachment while you work, while also enjoying the certifiable bliss of a cordless clean.

It's great for capturing pet hair (the clue is in the name, really) and the strong suction power effectively eliminates debris from even the most unforgiving of surfaces. It's also ultra lightweight, easily manoeuvrable around all your furniture, is self-cleaning with patented BrushRollClean technology and requires no pre-clean assembly for grab-and-go access.

Key features:

Three power settings

Sustained suction power

Onboard accessories

Long-lasting battery

2-in-1 functionality as a stick and handheld tool

Multi-layer filtration to trap allergens and improve indoor air quality

Available at:

SHOP NOW

Dyson

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum

from $1499 at The Good Guys

Sometimes a splurge just feels like the right call, particularly when it comes to selecting a cleaning tool that's going to make your life so much easier – enter Dyson's top-of-the-range stick vacuum, the Gen5detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum. Sure, the price is perhaps a little eye-watering, but you'll perhaps understand a little better as we break down just how much tech exists within this small 3.5kg machine.

Let's start with the advanced suction power, which is Dyson's most powerful HEPA cordless vacuum. You're looking at 280 Air Watts of powerful suction, which lifts away dirt and debris whilst trapping 99.99 per cent of microscopic particles for a cleaner home. It'll also tell you just how clean your space is, with a Fluffy optic cleaner head to illuminate hard-to-see particles and dust detection on the digital interface.

Key features:

One-touch control button

Advanced suction power

Up to 70 minutes runtime

Built-in dusting and crevice tool

Three power modes

Versatile cordless technology

Available at:

SHOP NOW

LG

LG CordZero Handstick Vac

from $399 at Bing Lee

If you're after something effective and easy to use that doesn't skimp on features or versatility, check out LG's CordZero Handstick Vac. It comes with a variety of cleaning attachments, including a crevice tool and a combination tool, so you won't spend any extra time on those irritating hard-to-clean corners.

Powerful mini whirlwinds of air are deployed to separate dust particles, while the LG inverter motor rotates at high speed, moving the roller as you vacuum to ensure that all particles are picked up. There's also interchangeable, rechargeable batteries that are quick and simple to swap out, so you won't ever get caught out mid-way through your next deep clean again.

Key features:

Power Drive Nozzle

One touch thumb control

Five step filtration system

Wall-mount and compact storage

Removable and washable filters

Available at:

$499 from LG

$399 (usually $499) from Bing Lee

SHOP NOW

Samsung

Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Vacuum

from $499 at The Good Guys

Stick vacuums are a firm favourite for many households, but the most consistent complaint you'll likely hear is that they don't maintain their power for a decent amount of time. While that may have been the case in the past, most of the stick vacuums on the market today can sustain suction for far longer than their predecessors – take this Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Vacuum, which comes highly rated for its long battery life of up to 40 minutes continuous use.

You can also replace the battery by subbing in the provided spare, which can double your cleaning time. Then there's the high-efficiency multi-cyclone structure (sounds fancy, because it is) with nine cyclones and 27 air inlets to create an optimal air path that helps minimise the loss of suction power while still trapping those pesky fine dust particles. With three different tools in addition to the all-purpose brush, you can feel confident in every clean.

Key features:

150W vacuum suction power

Up to 40 minutes runtime

All-purpose brush and three tools

Wall-mount store and charge

Five-layered dust filtration system

Available at:

$499 from Bing Lee

$475 from Amazon

SHOP NOW

Bosch

Bosch Series 6 Unlimited Cordless Vacuum White

from $295 at The Good Guys

The popular Bosch Series 6 Unlimited Cordless Vacuum is such a multi-purpose stick vacuum that you can use it to clean out your car or rid your on the roof of any debris or dirt. Engineered for versatility, the cordless design spins at up to 65,000 RPM for comprehensive results and efficient vacuuming performance for any surface. When needed, the vacuum can be conveniently switched to a handheld model for those smaller-scale cleaning tasks we all procrastinate on (out-of-arms-reach light fixtures, anyone?).

No need for pumping iron to prepare for your weekly clean either, as this super lightweight machine weights in at a meagre 2.3kg and in handheld mode, this drops right down to 1.4kg. It's also designed to perform quietly, which is very ideal for those post-dinner-party spills that need instant cleaning but probably won't be appreciated by your neighbours. The included battery pack can also be easily removed and replaced with additional compatible battery packs to double the runtime of the vacuum – just make sure you add those to your order, as they're sold separately.

Key features:

AllFloor Power Brush for all kinds of flooring

Compact DigitalSpin Motor

Multiple accessories to clean dirt from the every crevice

Exchangeable battery packs (sold separately) for extendable runtime

Available at:

SHOP NOW

Tineco

Tineco Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner iFloor 2

from $398 at Bing Lee

When the mess has a sticky element to it, a simple once-over with a standard stick vacuum isn't going to quick do the trick. Sure, you could clean it up with a mop or a cloth first, but why not enlist a cleaning tool that does both jobs for you? With a simultaneously wash and vacuum function, it's little wonder that Tineco's Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner iFloor 2 has become such a hit – particularly given its cordless status, allowing for an even easier clean.

The 22-minute runtime is admittedly a little lacking compared to its peers, but when you consider the fact that it's doing double the work, it's probably not a fair comparison. There's a deodorising solution that pulls any unpleasant odours from the surface in question, while a dual tank system keeps dirty water separate. It leaves floors dry and streak-free instantly and it even has a spot-clean function that can focus the suction on smaller spills.

Key features:

Vacuum and wash surfaces at the same time

Cordless and lightweight

Deodorising and cleaning solution

Self-cleaning function

3-in-1 cleaning tool

Available at:

$398 from Bing Lee

$399 from Kogan

SHOP NOW

What stick vacuum has the most suction power?

Generally speaking, stick vacuums tend to be less powerful than their corded counterparts but there's also arguably more hassle involved when cleaning with a cord – so it's ultimately up to you what's more important in the vacuum you're purchasing.

Are stick vacuums worth it?

It depends what you're after, but if convenience and handling is the biggest factor, you can't go wrong with a stick vacuum. The absence of a cord means for easy, manoeuvring in the home, allowing you to clean with less fuss and more efficiency.

Related articles: