The best stick vacuums to shop in Australia 2024
Shark Cordless Vacuum With Self Cleaning Brushroll - IZ102
from $299 at Shark
An excellent all-rounder for price, function and performance, the Shark Cordless Vacuum With Self Cleaning Brushroll delivers powerful suction for complete home cleaning. Easily inhaling every bit of dirt, debris and pet hair, it effortlessly does away with all those annoyingly tough messes that sometimes occur.
You won't need to switch between vacuum heads either, thanks to the three distinct cleaning modes – hard floor, carpet and boost mode for added power. Particularly perfect for owners of heavily-shedding pets, the self-cleaning brush roll works to separate and remove hair with a unique bristle-guard and rotational force, without that tell-tale tangle of hair left behind in the brush.
Key features:
- Self-cleaning brush roll
- Anti-allergen complete seal
- Transforms into handheld
- Advanced swivel steering
- 40 minutes runtime
Electrolux PURE Well Q7 Animal Stick Vacuum
from $279 at The Good Guys
Forget rummaging through your cupboard for numerous cleaning tools, because the Electrolux PURE Well Q7 Animal Stick Vacuum single-handedly carries all of its different cleaning attachments on its back – impressive, right? You can easily switch between each attachment while you work, while also enjoying the certifiable bliss of a cordless clean.
It's great for capturing pet hair (the clue is in the name, really) and the strong suction power effectively eliminates debris from even the most unforgiving of surfaces. It's also ultra lightweight, easily manoeuvrable around all your furniture, is self-cleaning with patented BrushRollClean technology and requires no pre-clean assembly for grab-and-go access.
Key features:
- Three power settings
- Sustained suction power
- Onboard accessories
- Long-lasting battery
- 2-in-1 functionality as a stick and handheld tool
- Multi-layer filtration to trap allergens and improve indoor air quality
Available at:
- $399 from Bing Lee
- $317 from Appliances Online
Dyson Gen5detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum
from $1499 at The Good Guys
Sometimes a splurge just feels like the right call, particularly when it comes to selecting a cleaning tool that's going to make your life so much easier – enter Dyson's top-of-the-range stick vacuum, the Gen5detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum. Sure, the price is perhaps a little eye-watering, but you'll perhaps understand a little better as we break down just how much tech exists within this small 3.5kg machine.
Let's start with the advanced suction power, which is Dyson's most powerful HEPA cordless vacuum. You're looking at 280 Air Watts of powerful suction, which lifts away dirt and debris whilst trapping 99.99 per cent of microscopic particles for a cleaner home. It'll also tell you just how clean your space is, with a Fluffy optic cleaner head to illuminate hard-to-see particles and dust detection on the digital interface.
Key features:
- One-touch control button
- Advanced suction power
- Up to 70 minutes runtime
- Built-in dusting and crevice tool
- Three power modes
- Versatile cordless technology
Available at:
- $1499 from Bing Lee
- $1549 from David Jones
- $1549 from Dyson
LG CordZero Handstick Vac
from $399 at Bing Lee
If you're after something effective and easy to use that doesn't skimp on features or versatility, check out LG's CordZero Handstick Vac. It comes with a variety of cleaning attachments, including a crevice tool and a combination tool, so you won't spend any extra time on those irritating hard-to-clean corners.
Powerful mini whirlwinds of air are deployed to separate dust particles, while the LG inverter motor rotates at high speed, moving the roller as you vacuum to ensure that all particles are picked up. There's also interchangeable, rechargeable batteries that are quick and simple to swap out, so you won't ever get caught out mid-way through your next deep clean again.
Key features:
- Power Drive Nozzle
- One touch thumb control
- Five step filtration system
- Wall-mount and compact storage
- Removable and washable filters
Available at:
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Vacuum
from $499 at The Good Guys
Stick vacuums are a firm favourite for many households, but the most consistent complaint you'll likely hear is that they don't maintain their power for a decent amount of time. While that may have been the case in the past, most of the stick vacuums on the market today can sustain suction for far longer than their predecessors – take this Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Vacuum, which comes highly rated for its long battery life of up to 40 minutes continuous use.
You can also replace the battery by subbing in the provided spare, which can double your cleaning time. Then there's the high-efficiency multi-cyclone structure (sounds fancy, because it is) with nine cyclones and 27 air inlets to create an optimal air path that helps minimise the loss of suction power while still trapping those pesky fine dust particles. With three different tools in addition to the all-purpose brush, you can feel confident in every clean.
Key features:
- 150W vacuum suction power
- Up to 40 minutes runtime
- All-purpose brush and three tools
- Wall-mount store and charge
- Five-layered dust filtration system
Available at:
Bosch Series 6 Unlimited Cordless Vacuum White
from $295 at The Good Guys
The popular Bosch Series 6 Unlimited Cordless Vacuum is such a multi-purpose stick vacuum that you can use it to clean out your car or rid your on the roof of any debris or dirt. Engineered for versatility, the cordless design spins at up to 65,000 RPM for comprehensive results and efficient vacuuming performance for any surface. When needed, the vacuum can be conveniently switched to a handheld model for those smaller-scale cleaning tasks we all procrastinate on (out-of-arms-reach light fixtures, anyone?).
No need for pumping iron to prepare for your weekly clean either, as this super lightweight machine weights in at a meagre 2.3kg and in handheld mode, this drops right down to 1.4kg. It's also designed to perform quietly, which is very ideal for those post-dinner-party spills that need instant cleaning but probably won't be appreciated by your neighbours. The included battery pack can also be easily removed and replaced with additional compatible battery packs to double the runtime of the vacuum – just make sure you add those to your order, as they're sold separately.
Key features:
- AllFloor Power Brush for all kinds of flooring
- Compact DigitalSpin Motor
- Multiple accessories to clean dirt from the every crevice
- Exchangeable battery packs (sold separately) for extendable runtime
Available at:
- $299 from Bing Lee
- $314 from Appliances Online
Tineco Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner iFloor 2
from $398 at Bing Lee
When the mess has a sticky element to it, a simple once-over with a standard stick vacuum isn't going to quick do the trick. Sure, you could clean it up with a mop or a cloth first, but why not enlist a cleaning tool that does both jobs for you? With a simultaneously wash and vacuum function, it's little wonder that Tineco's Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner iFloor 2 has become such a hit – particularly given its cordless status, allowing for an even easier clean.
The 22-minute runtime is admittedly a little lacking compared to its peers, but when you consider the fact that it's doing double the work, it's probably not a fair comparison. There's a deodorising solution that pulls any unpleasant odours from the surface in question, while a dual tank system keeps dirty water separate. It leaves floors dry and streak-free instantly and it even has a spot-clean function that can focus the suction on smaller spills.
Key features:
- Vacuum and wash surfaces at the same time
- Cordless and lightweight
- Deodorising and cleaning solution
- Self-cleaning function
- 3-in-1 cleaning tool
Available at:
What stick vacuum has the most suction power?
Generally speaking, stick vacuums tend to be less powerful than their corded counterparts but there's also arguably more hassle involved when cleaning with a cord – so it's ultimately up to you what's more important in the vacuum you're purchasing.
Are stick vacuums worth it?
It depends what you're after, but if convenience and handling is the biggest factor, you can't go wrong with a stick vacuum. The absence of a cord means for easy, manoeuvring in the home, allowing you to clean with less fuss and more efficiency.
