The best BCF Boxing Day sales 2022
These are just some of the incredible deals on offer for Boxing Day at BCF in 2022.
- Up to 40 per cent off a huge range of iceboxes & coolers
- 25 per cent off bowline Biminis, boat covers and boat seats
- Up to 50 per cent off XTM 4x4 range
- 20 per cent off Tahwalhi & WOW tow tubes
- Wanderer ultimate heavy duty gazebo, $169.99 (usually $299.99)
- Wanderer reclining lounger, $99.99 (usually $199.99)
- Coleman instant up darkroom tent 10 person, $249 (usually $959.99)
- Wanderer premium moon chair, $79.99 (usually $149.99)
- Dometic CF50D fridge freezer and cover pack, $549 (usually $999)
- Tahwalhi inflatable stand-up paddle board, $249 (usually $549.99)
The best BCF Boxing Day sales 2023
While we wait for the BCF Boxing Day sales 2023 catalogue to be revealed, we have gathered a list of their current best deals:
- Wanderer Projector with Soft Screen, $119.99 (was $199.99)
- Wanderer Quad Fold Beach Cart, $119.99 (was $169.99)
- Gasmate Portofino 12in Gas Pizza Oven, $259.99 (was $399.99)
- Wanderer Compact Express Gazebo 3x3m with Carry Bag, $149.99 (was $299.99)
- Great Northern XL Directors Chair 200kg, $99.99 (was $179.99)
- Tahwalhi Adult Tide Dive Set, $47.99 (was $79.99)
- Marlin Australia Adult Challenger MK2 Level 100 PFD, $44.99 (was $79.99)
- Wanderer Singe -7.9° Hooded Sleeping Bag, $49.99 (was $99.99)
- Ruby Lens Binoculars 8x21, $19.99 (was $49.99)
- XTM Mighty Double Swag, $239.99 (was $499.99)
