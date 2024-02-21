Scroll on to meet your top 12 contestants for Australian Idol 2024...
Amy Reeves, 24, Broome, WA
Denvah Baker-Moller, 23, Rockhampton, QLD
Drea Onamade, 25, Perth, WA
Dylan Wright, 30, Bangalow, NSW
Imogen Spendlove, 23, Melbourne, VIC
Isaac Mccallum, 23, Melbourne, VIC
Ivana Ilic, 20, Mill Park, VIC
Kiani Smith, 17, Bribie Island, QLD
Ripley Alexander, 19, Brisbane, QLD
TJ Zimba, 24, Karratha, WA
Trent Richardson, 22, Emu Park, QLD
Tyler Hammill, 21, Sunshine Coast, QLD
Australian Idol performance shows airs 7pm AEDT on Sunday and 7:30pm Monday. Live Results will air on Tuesdays at 7:30pm AEDT on Channel Seven and 7Plus.