Billy Menhennet. Channel Seven

Billy Menhennet

As Marcia's wildcard entrant from Ballarat, Billy had plenty to prove when coming face to face with remaining judges Amy and Kyle.

And with his powerhouse performance of Zach Bryan's Something in the Orange, he cemented his place in the competition.

"I feel like Charlie from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," a visibly shocked Billy told the cameras after he was told the exciting news that was getting a golden ticket.

Ripley Welsh Channel Seven

Ripley Welsh

From the moment 19-year-old pub singer Ripley started singing the iconic ABBA hit Mamma Mia, it was clear that he was a star and well deserving of a golden ticket.

Dylan Wright. Channel Seven

Dylan Wright

After his emotional acoustic rendition of Crowded House classic Better Be Home Soon which we lovingly dedicated to his late mother, there wasn't a dry eye in the Australian Idol audition room.

"That was so beautiful. I don't usually cry in the presence of other men, but what a sweetheart you are. I loved it," Kyle said of Dylan's performance.

Amy added that she believed Dylan was a "freaking superstar!"

"You've got everything: a kind heart, a great performer, and you've got a look."

After being given a golden ticket, a teary-eyed Dylan said he hoped his mum was proud, and that "she'd be stoked" with his success so far.

Ivana Ilic. Channel Seven

Ivana Ilic

20-year-old Ivana wowed the judging panel with her soulful cover of Alicia Key's I Got You and then doubled down with her follow-up audition of When I was Your Man by Bruno Mars.

"Ivana, the thing we really like about you is that you are naturally just there, you've got flavour. You've got the swagger we're looking for, you know who we are," Kyle told her as he gave her a golden ticket to the next round of the competition.