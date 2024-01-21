Marcia Hines is happiest when she’s busy. When New Idea catches up with the disco icon, she’s pottering around her home and making appointments left, right and centre after giving herself a rare lie-in until 8:30am (she’s typically up between 4:30am and 5am).

“Right now, I’m talking to you and I’m folding clothes,” Marcia tells us over the phone. “No-one folds my clothes for me darling!”

