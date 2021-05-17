Joining their ranks? Former Australian Idol judge Marcia Hines (pictured with "mean judges" Kyle Sandilands, left, and Ian "Dicko" Dickinson, right) could be back - but this time as a controversial judge. Getty

“Dicko was always known as the ’mean judge’ but producers are keen for Marcia to step up as the tough and controversial judge this time round,” says a source.

“However, the decision has left Dicko feeling a bit hurt as he feels like he has been overlooked for the series.”

Meanwhile, former contestant Rob Mills has offered to host the reboot.

“Wouldn’t it be great if there was an Australian Idol alumni to host a new series of Australian Idol?” he told TV Tonight.

One famous face from the original Australian Idol series who is unlikely to be back however is season one winner Guy Sebastian.

Currently a coach on The Voice Australia and previously a judge on The X Factor, the singer previously insisted to New Idea that he didn’t want to be known as the kind of celeb who keeps jumping from reality TV show to reality TV show.

Original Australian Idol winner Guy Sebastian won't be involved in the reboot. Getty

Channel Seven announced in October last year that it is bringing back the reality show in 2022.

Australian Idol launched the careers of many Aussie artists including Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Ricki-Lee Coulter, Shannon Noll, and Casey Donovan.

No details have officially been announced yet as to who will host or judge the revamped series or when in 2022 it will air.

