Channel 10

All season long, these fan favourites have tackled every roundabout, roadblock, and detour thrown their way, overcoming intricate challenges set to test both heart, mind, and body to come out of the race on top.

As they ran up to the final platform, fans could see the joy and exhaustion written all over their faces as they completed the final leg of the competition.

The celebrity pair were puffed as they greeted The Amazing Race Australia host Beau Ryan when he congratulated them on their shared victory.

"Listen, it was our decision...we didn't want to step on to the carpet without everyone here. We don't want to take first...we want to wait for you all and do it together because we think that we all deserve something for our charities," Darren explained to his fellow racers.

"We couldn't take this [win]. We've all worked so hard on this."

The final leg of the race ended on a heartwarming note. Channel Ten

Prior to the finale airing, fans predicted that Darren and Tristan would win.

In second place they predicted mother-daughter duo Angie and Allie Simpson and in third, former yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins and her sister Hayley.

In actuality, Darren and Tristan did in fact finish in first, with Emma and Hayley trailing behind in second and Angie and Allie in third, but given they all landed on the finishing mat at the same time - they're all winners in Australia's eyes.