Darren and his nephew Tristan are fan favourites to win. Channel 10

Who will win The Amazing Race Australia in 2023?

They've faced plenty of challenges so far, but the most intricate challenges set to test both heart, mind and body still lay ahead for the four celebrity teams still remaining in the race.

Scottish-Australian television producer Darren McMullen and his nephew Tristan Dougan are currently tipped to land at the final pitstop in front of host Beau Ryan first, with odds currently sitting at $1.57.

They've consistently given every roundabout, roadblock, and detour everything they have (lest we forget those epic facial piercings they received in India), and something tells us they will be tough to beat in the final stages of the competition.

Could these reality stars finish the race in first place? Channel 10

As for the other three remaining teams, former Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins and her sister Hayley are currently sitting in second place with odds to win currently listed at $2.75.

The pair have consistently surprised fans (and themselves) with their success in the race, even going on to win two legs for themselves.

Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey and Love Island Australia's Teddy Briggs are in third place, after barely scraping through the most recent leg of the race. Despite this, something tells us these boys will be tough to beat if it comes to a final foot race to the final line.

As for mother-daughter duo Alli and Angi Simpson, fans believe it is unlikely they'll win the reality show, with odds to win of $8.50.

Emma and her sister Hayley have proved to be formidable competitors. Channel 10

When is the finale of The Amazing Race Australia 2023?

The final episode for The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition will air from 7:30PM AEST on Wednesday, November 8 on Channel Ten and 10Play.

The winner will be announced during the final episode on Thursday, November 9th, which starts airing at 7:30PM AEST.