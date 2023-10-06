The Amazing Race Australia is back for 2023, with an all-star celebrity cast set to traverse the likes of India, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Borneo in the most action-packed season yet.
Already our racers have been tested in ways audiences have never seen before and have battled through culture shock, meager budgets, the weather, and of course the pressure of a nonstop race!
Whilst it would be wonderful for all our all-star competitors to walk away with the prize money for their chosen charity, only one team will win the $100,000.
Scroll on to see which teams have been eliminated from racing so far...
Dane and Bow Simpson
Channel 10
Dane and Bow Simpson
Comedian Dane Simpson raced alongside his dad Bow, previously telling media before the season that Australia would "fall in love" with his dad.
"I think he's one of the silliest, funniest people...I wanted to show people that he's real."
Unfortunately, their appearance on our screens was short and sweet, the father-son duo being eliminated after the first leg of the race.
They racing to raise money for Dharriwaa Elders Group in Walgett, a charity that helps provide remote First Nations communities with clean drinking water.