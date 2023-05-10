Warwick is a sporting legend. Getty

Loveable larrikin Beau Ryan is set to return as host of the action-packed show which Channel Ten is already dubbing as a season of surprises and unexpected twists.

"The Amazing Race Australia is back!" Beau shared on his Instagram.

"Amazing Race Australia CELEBRITY EDITION is coming soon to Channel 10. Which celebrities do you wanna see compete??"

Beau Ryan is returning to host once more. Instagram

Channel Ten has also said that the Celebrity Edition "will be no ordinary challenge".

"Our celebrities and their race partner will be met at the starting line by our larrikin host Beau Ryan, who will be sure to throw twists and turns their way as they race across the globe," a teaser for the new season read.

"From culture shock, meager budgets, and the pressure of a nonstop race, our star racers will be tested in ways we've never seen before."

We can expect the new season to start filming in the coming months, with an expected air date of late 2023.