Jackie first announced she was expecting twins in an Instagram post in May this year, sharing a photo of her cradling her baby bump.

"I’m having TWINS!" she captioned the post.

"It has been a bumpy IVF journey but all worth it," she wrote.

Jackie has been keeping fans updated on her IVF process, where she recently uploaded photos of her stomach post-egg retrieval.

"Check out my #IVF bloat," she penned. "It looks like I’m pregnant."

She joked that she couldn't fit into any of her clothes, and urged her followers not to be "hard" on themselves.

"We’ve gotta keep it moving, keep a positive mindset and talk to your loved ones about your feelings. I’m sending you all so much love, hugs and shine."

Jackie and Ben are now proud parents of two. Instagram

We don't doubt that Jackie and Ben are absolutely taken with the new additions to their family, with the pair having previously spoken about how much they wanted to be parents.

“I do not want to miss out on the experience of being a mother," Jackie previously told New Idea.

She also revealed that she came to the realisation that she wanted to be a mother after her time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.

“I wanted to be able to give my child everything they deserve. I thought, ‘Am I going to be good enough?’ But no mother is perfect.”