Tongues are wagging that Ada (left) is secretly planning on tying the knot with her long-term boyfriend, millionaire Adam Rigby! Instagram

“Ada’s one of the only people to have had their family stop by,” dishes a source. “It’s definitely prompted some whispers that the lovebirds are up to something.”

A wedding would certainly come as no surprise to those in Ada’s inner circle, with a close source insisting the pair are the happiest they’ve ever been.

“There’s no denying that she has finally found the one in Adam,” says the insider. “Adam makes her smile every day and most people around her have been waiting for him to pop the question.”

Ada (right) previously shared snaps of herself and Adam (left) during a family vacay. Instagram

Interestingly, the source says that following her shock split from her ex, Chrys, in 2015, Ada will likely opt for a more “low-key” affair with just family and close friends – a far cry from her lavish first wedding in 2007.

Ada, 43, and Adam first debuted their romance at the 2018 TV Week Logie Awards, not long after they met and fell in love.

“It’s always lovely to be able to share it with a partner,” Ada confessed.

Adam, a newcomer to the red carpet, was happy to tease his new love.

Ada (left) is currently competing on Dancing With The Stars with Aric Yegudkin (right). Channel Seven

“I could move house, renovate and she’ll still be getting ready,” he joked, as Ada playfully nudged him.

“I’m a typical girl ... I love getting ready and trying on dresses!” she said, laughing.

Despite wanting a more simple affair, the insider reveals Ada will have no shortage of designers lining up to dress her, and suggests she’ll likely sport Aussie bridal designer Velani’s creations for the day.

The source adds: “When the timing is right, it will be all systems go for the big day!”

