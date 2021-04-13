Ada Nicodemou (left) once kissed Dancing With The Stars judge Paul Mercurio. Channel Seven

“Our third ever winner back in 2005. I remember you so well back then. You were fantastic...” he told her after she wrapped up her DWTS performance.

"I also remember you very well back in the '90s. I was going to talk about what happened, but your son's here and I can't really say it."

After a laughing Ada asked what he was referring to, he replied: “You don't remember? Heartbreak High, we had to pash!”

WATCH BELOW: Ada Nicodemou's steamy kiss with Paul Mercurio

During the Heartbreak High episode in question, Ada’s character Katerina Ioannou had short-lived love affair with Paul’s character Blair Baker, her dance teacher.

While the couple shared several steamy pashes and close embraces, the ill-fated romance came to an end when Katerina discovered Blair had a wife and family, leaving her heartbroken and in tears.

It wasn’t the only time Heartbreak High scored a mention during the Dancing With The Stars episode.

Luke Jacobz’s time on the iconic Aussie show also rated a mention, when Paul joked that he didn’t remember the actor’s first stint on DWTS but was well acquainted with his time on Heartbreak High.

Ada found fame as a teenager on iconic Aussie show Heartbreak High (pictured with co-star Salvatore Coco). Supplied

Ada starred on Heartbreak High from 1994 to 1997 while Luke joined in 1997 and remained until the show ended in 1999.

Both Ada and Luke were one of many Aussie actors who then went on to star on another Aussie TV juggernaut, Home and Away.

Meanwhile, Netflix is set to reboot Heartbreak High for the next generation of viewers, which will kick off in 2022.