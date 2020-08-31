Fans have speculated whether Ada (left) and Adam (right) are going to tie the knot. Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans had noticed that the businessman was conspicuously absent from many of Ada’s recent Instagram posts, despite the actress regularly posting to her account.

However, these rumours were quashed when Ada recently shared a new picture of herself and Adam enjoying a date at Sydney venue Mimi’s.

“You guys look so happy in love,” one follower commented on the snap.

Ada (left) hasn't shied away from sharing beautiful snaps of herself and Adam (right) on Instagram. Instagram

Another wrote: “So happy to see you and Adam in a photo together again.”

Fans have found other clues that hint at the possibility that Ada and Adam are preparing to take their relationship to the next level.

Earlier in the year, Ada shared a throwback picture of herself and Adam on holiday in Greece.

The star, whose parents are Greek, commented that “life was different” now as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – and reflected fondly on the couple’s “first night in Athens last year”.

Ada (right) previously shared snaps of herself and Adam (left) during a family vacay. Instagram

The post led to suggestions that Ada and Adam had hoped to tie the knot in the European city – but that these plans may now have to be shelved in favour of a local venue.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-one previously opened up about finding happiness.

“Life is really good at the moment,” she told Who magazine.

