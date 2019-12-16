Home and Away’s Ada Nicodemou has previously spoken candidly about the trauma of delivering a stillborn baby and the breakdown of her marriage. Getty

“I never thought I’d find love again; I wasn’t even thinking about it,” Ada said, referring to how she was won over by Adam’s gentlemanly nature.

She said one of her biggest concerns was that she didn’t want to introduce someone to her son, Johnas, unless she was certain they were going to provide the right influence.

“I wasn’t going to bring anyone into his life until he saw what love and respect looks like,” she added.

Ada, who split from ex-husband Chris Xipolitas in 2016, revealed she’s in a much better place now that she’s finally given herself permission to be happy again. Instagram

Despite her reservations, Ada and Adam’s relationship has gone from strength to strength, and last month, the CEO and businessman finally moved into her home.

Speaking to the publication, Adam described how he’s witnessed Ada become a “stronger, lighter and happier” person in the time they have been together.

While she admitted she’s endured a drama-filled few years, Ada went on to say that she’s finally “come through the other end” and starting to experience life in a more positive light.

Ada said the last five years have been a particularly tough time, but she admitted she’s loving life again since she started dating her new beau Adam Rigby. Instagram

“I’m really happy. I’m smiling again. And I’ve got this great relationship. I’m a hopeless romantic. Life hasn’t beaten that out of me,” she said.

Ada’s candid confession comes after she and Adam recently put on a very loved-up display on the red carpet at this year’s AACTA awards at The Star in Pyrmont, Sydney.

At one point, Adam placed his arm affectionately around Ada’s waist and she cast him a loving gaze, as they posed for photos in the foyer of the opulent casino.