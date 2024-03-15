Prince Edward, with his parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, shortly after his birth in 1964 Getty

What titles does Prince Edward hold?

In 1999 on his wedding day, Edward was given the title of Earl of Wessex.

In March 2018, he was also given the title of Earl of Forfar to use in Scotland, as a birthday gift from his mother.

Upon the passing of his father Prince Philip on April 9th, 2021, Edward became the new Duke of Edinburgh, and his son James became the new Earl of Wessex.

Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones on June 19, 1999 Getty

Who is Prince Edward married to?

Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, a PR girl at the time, were married in St George's Chapel, Windsor, on June 19, 1999.

The couple, who will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this year, and have two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Edward is also the only one of his siblings not to have divorced.

Edward is a full-time working royal Getty

Is Prince Edward a working royal?

After a stint in the Marines and a short-lived venture into TV production, Prince Edward and his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh are full-time working royals.

Since his father retired from royal duties at the age of 96 in 2017, having completed 22,219 solo engagements and 5,493 speeches since 1952, Edward has picked up many additional duties.

According to his official biography, the prince "dedicates much of his time to championing young people and promoting the benefits of non-formal education across the world."

Prince Edward is a patron of more than 80 charities and organisations.